Community pulls together to raise £10k for the family of Saffie Roussos

A caring community’s fundraising efforts in the wake of the Manchester terror attack have been described as “amazing”.

Family and friends of eight-year-old bomb victim Saffie Rose Roussos say they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people of all ages.

Donations to the Leyland family have come from both individuals and groups.

Saffie’s funeral was held in Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday.

Family spokesperson Mike Swanson, who runs SOS Computing on Newsome Street, Leyland, said that £10,000 had been raised since the attack, which had been used to help the family with funeral costs.

He said: “The community been brilliant, just brilliant.

“They’ve made it easier for the family. Everybody’s behind Saffie’s father Andrew and the family. They’re all amazing. The family just say everyone is amazing. They can’t believe how people have helped them do things, how they have come together.

“Andrew said he would like to keep that feeling of love and community together. It’s been overwhelming.”

Karen Carlin, of Peppermint Cottage homewares shop on Hough Lane, Leyland, posted on the Leyland Memories Facebook page: “The people of Leyland and local areas and communities came together after the terrible events of May 22.

“You did the Roussos family so proud. Through Peppermint Cottage, you raised and gave over £10,000 in cash.

“This was physically given, not through any online pages. You are all awesome! This has been passed directly to the family, no intervention or commissions taken!

“We are still collecting for the family at this hugely challenging time and it’s still changing .”

.... you can still call in to Peppermint Cottage if you still want to help or bring in your fund raising.”