Coronation Street star joins St Catherine’s Hospice as patron

A Coronation Street actress has been named a new patron of St Catherine’s Hospice.

Tisha Merry, who played Bistro waitress Steph Britton in Corrie for four years, has taken up the role as part of her commitment to supporting the charity which cared for her late grandfather.

Earlier this month, she and fellow Corrie stars took part in the hospice’s Moonlight and Memories Walk and she also attended the charity’s annual Yellow Day garden fete in June.

Tisha, who grew up close to the hospice, said: “I’m really excited to become a patron of such a wonderful local charity, whose work is extremely close to my heart.

“The care they gave to not only my granddad, but all of the family, was so important and gave us precious time together.”

Stephen Greenhalgh, chief executive of the Lostock Hall hospice, said: “We’re sure Tisha is going to be a wonderful asset to St Catherine’s and a powerful ambassador for hospice care moving forward into the future.”