Crews called to early morning house fire in Penwortham

Crews were called to a kitchen fire in Penwortham following reports that a person was still inside the property, say fire services.

Firefighters arrived to find the person had already evacuated the property.

The fire was first reported at around 4am on 26 January at a property on Higher Croft.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Three fire engines from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Preston attended a kitchen fire with reports that someone was still inside in the property. When firefighers arrived at the scene, the person had already evacuated the house. Crews used one ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear smoke from the property."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Firefighters were at the scene for 20 minutes.