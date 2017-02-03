Crews called to 'suspicious' fire in Preston

Firefighters were called to a suspicious fire after a mattress was set alight in Preston, say fire services.

The crew from Preston attended the fire at around 11pm on 2 February on Grizedale Crescent following an emergency 999 call.

Watch Manager David Shaw said: "We were called to reports of a fire at around 11pm. A mattress resting against a fence panel had been set alight and the fire spread rapidly. We arrived to find a wheelie bin and fence panels on fire.

"There was a potential risk with this fire as it could easily have spread to a nearby car. Fortunately the owner of the car was able to move it in time."

Crews used hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the blaze.