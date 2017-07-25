APPEAL: Police hunt man after alleged assault

Police are searching for a Leyland man following an allegation of assault on a woman in her home.

Officers would like to speak to Ciaran Mullen, 22, following the incident and are appealing for the public's help to locate the man.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for help to locate Ciaran Mullen from the Leyland area.

"We need to speak to him about an allegation of assault on a woman in her home.

"Enquiries are on-going to find him and we would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

"We would also urge Mr Mullen, if he sees this appeal, to make contact with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.