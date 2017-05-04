APPEAL: Police hunt man after break-in

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Charnock Richard.

A thief stole cash and a white Renault Megane during the break-in which happened on April 9, say police.

Officers would now like to speak to Callum McAllister, 20, in connection with their enquiries.

He is described as white, around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with a fair complexion and shaved hair which is longer on top. He also has the name ‘Lucy’ tattooed on the back of his neck.

Callum is said to have links to Chorley and Abbey Village.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170410-0172.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.