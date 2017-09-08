Bank advisor must pay up after stealing cash from client in Leyland

This is the moment a thieving bank worker partys abroad with friends.

Sean James Lingwood, of Beamont Drive, Preston, bombarded his Facebook page with posey pictures of holidays abroad after stealing money from a Lloyds bank client.

The 27-year-old is currently serving a 28 month jail term imposed in May after admitting his role in a conspiracy to steal £110,000 from his victim - a middle aged woman who lives in Leyland - between January and June 2014.

He returned to court as part of a Proceeds of Crime Act probe, and now has to hand over thousands of pounds of ill gotten gains.

The former personal banking advisor, who was educated at Hutton Grammar School and formerly worked as a stock broker, appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court in a grey tracksuit as a judge made an order to seize some of the cash he made.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said: “ The benefit figure is £40,000.”

“I make a confiscation order for £5,811.79 which is already is at the hands of the authorities.”