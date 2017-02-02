BREAKING: Police attend sudden death of man outside Preston office block

Emergency services were called to the sudden death of a man who is believed to have fallen from a Preston office block.
The man's body was found close to Neptune House at the junction of Marsh Lane and West Strand, say police.
A police spokesman said: "We were called around 7.45am on 2 February following reports of a sudden death in Preston.
"The body of a man had been found close to a unit off West Strand.
"Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The death is currently not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course."
Ambulance services confirmed that they attended the scene at around 7.40am.