Police have launched a CCTV appeal following a burglary at a Preston wine bar.

Hartleys Wine Bar on Mount Street was broken into at around 11am on Wednesday 1 February, say police.

The intruder stole cash and a mobile phone, they added.

Police would now like anybody who recognises this man to email them at Prestoncity.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting SA1701603