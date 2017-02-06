CCTV APPEAL: Theft from Deepdale sports shop

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after clothing was stolen from a popular sportswear shop.

The theft happened at the JD Sports in Deepdale shopping centre at around 2pm on 4 February, say police.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We want to speak to the woman pictured in relation to a theft at JD Sports, Preston. Several items of clothing were stolen from the shop."

Anybody with information can contact the police by email at 3220@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference number 819/4th.