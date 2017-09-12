CCTV APPEAL: Theft of bike in Chorley

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a bike was stolen from a street in Chorley, say police.

The incident happened on August 30 on Market Street.

Police are now appealing for help in identifying the man in the CCTV still who they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police via email at 3166@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Crime reference SC1706667.