Chorley woman found with knife and scissors avoids jail

A woman who was found with a pair of scissors and a Stanley knife in a public place has been given a suspended jail term.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how Jolene Wesley, of Hindley Street, Chorley, had the sharply pointed objects with her on Hollinshead Street in Chorley on May 21 this year.

The bench ruled the offences were serious enough to merit a custodial term, and imposed an eight week prison sentence.

However the court agreed to suspend it for 12 months.

The 32-year-old defendant was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days during the hearing.

Wesley was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs, which will be deducted from her benefits.

The court ordered the scissors and knife to be forfeited and destroyed.