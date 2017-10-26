Crime alert after sneak thieves target properties in South Ribble

A crime alert has been issued for residents in South Ribble following a spike in sneak-in burglaries, say police.

Officers are calling on members of the community to ensure that their properties and cars are secure after the "sneak thieves" targeted the area.

Properties and cars in Lostock Hall, Penwortham and Hoghton have so far fallen foul of the thieves.

A spokesman for the police said: "There has been a spike in sneak-in burglaries and thefts from insecure vehicles in South Ribble.

"Unlocked doors, open windows and insecure cars are an easy target for criminals.

"Patrols will be actively targeting the affected areas."

Residents are advised to; ensure doors are locked and windows are closed (garages and sheds included), set alarms on properties and to check that vehicles are locked and any valuables are removed.