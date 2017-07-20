Driver jailed over death of Nicholas Farrimond

A driver has been jailed for hitting and killing a man who was walking home from a party.

Leo McCarthy, 33, of Robin Hey, Leyland was given six years imprisonment for causing the death of 32 year old Nicholas Farrimond (pictured) from Preston.

McCarthy had previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

On Sunday, August 28 last year, Nicholas Farrimond was at a house party with friends at Pope Lane, Whitestake. A taxi was ordered to take him and other revellers home.

The taxi arrived at around 12:50am and as Mr Farrimond was about to go inside to collect his friends, he was struck on the pavement by a Peugeot 106, driven by Leo McCarthy who had been drinking and had taken drugs.

He suffered serious injuries which proved fatal.

McCarthy fled the area, leaving the Peugeot on its side in a nearby field.

Sergeant Tracey Ward from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This case highlights the dangers of people driving under the influence of drink or drugs which we sadly see too often. In this instance, the potential risk became reality for Leo McCarthy, resulting in the death of a man who had just been enjoying the bank holiday with friends.

“This result will never bring Nicholas back but I hope it goes some way towards helping his family to come to terms with their loss.”