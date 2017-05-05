Driver who died after crashing into lamp post is named as Keith Nelson from Leyland

An 80-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a lamp post in Chorley has been named as Keith Nelson.

Mr Nelson, who is from Leyland, had been driving a Smart Fortwo on Wednesday at around 10pm when he collided on Tootell Street opposite the Black Horse pub.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition but died a short time later.

Police officers investigating the fatal collision are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Finn Quainton, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, our condolences go out to Keith’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“As far as we know no other vehicles were involved and so we are looking into whether the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

“We need anyone who may have witnessed the incident or car in the build up to make contact with us as they may have important information that could assist us with our investigation.”

A post mortem to determine the cause of the driver’s death will take place in due course.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170503-1661.