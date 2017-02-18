Drugs found in stolen car after police operation

One person was arrested after police pounced on a stolen car in the early hours of this morning.
Officers from the neighbourhood policing team targeted the car at the Shell petrol station and Nisa Loca store in Wigan Road, Leyland, before finding a quantity of drugs inside the vehicle.
The driver was taken into custody to be questioned.
A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said she was unable to provide any more information at this stage.
