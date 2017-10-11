Flasher reported near Penwortham primary school

A primary school in Penwortham has issued a warning following reports of a flasher in the area.

Whitefield Primary school on Oaklands Drive warned parents after police received two reports of a flasher.

The first incident happened on Monday October 9 at around 2.40pm on Manor Lane.

The second incident was reported on Tuesday, October 10 at around lunchtime.

The man is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, and around 22-25 years-old. He has dark black, shoulder length, curly hair and was clean shaven.

During the first incident he was described as wearing a black jumper, possibly a hoodie, with white writing on it and black trackies. Police believe he may have been on a leaflet drop in the area as he had leaflets in his back pocket and a rucksack on his back.

A spokesman for the school said: "Parents and families, please be aware that PCSO Natalie called me on Tuesday to inform me that there has been a further report of the same man flashing on Carlisle Avenue just after lunch.

"Please be extra vigilant whilst you walk to school for pick up and when taking the children home.

"The police have said there will be a police presence in the area this afternoon and evening in the hope of finding the man.

"If you spot him, advice is to call 999 immediately.

"If you have any concerns or information please come in to school and see me, or contact PCSO Natalie on 01772 415915."