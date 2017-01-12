Girl, 15, missing from home

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing girl who may be in Chorley.

Jade Bladen, 15, was last seen at her home address in Nelson on the evening of Monday, 9 January 2017.



She is described as white, of a medium build and 5ft 3inches tall. She has shoulder length, straight, dark brown hair. She is believed to be wearing black leggings, a black Adidas hooded top, black coat and black and grey trainers.



Police believe it is possible Jade is in the Chorley area and also has connections to Bolton.



PC Lee Tickle, of Chorley Police, said: “I would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she might be to get in touch with us. I’d also ask Jade her-self to contact us if she sees this appeal to let us know she is safe and well.”

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101.