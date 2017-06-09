Gun raid on village post office

A woman was threatened with an axe and a hand gun in a robbery at a Post Office

Police were called around 10.40am to reports of an incident at the Post Office in The Straits, Hoghton

Three men had entered the building carrying an axe and a hand gun.

The men made demands for money while pointing the gun at a female staff member.

After filling several bags with cash the offenders made off from the scene in what is believed to be a black Hyundai IX35.

Detectives are appealing for information and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Andrew Crook, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Hoghton.

“Three male offenders described as being dressed in black hooded clothing were carrying a hand axe and a hand gun.

“They have entered the Post Office and made demands for money before making off with what is likely to be several thousand pounds.

“The female staff member was alone in the building when it happened and is obviously very distressed.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1704340.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org