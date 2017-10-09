Hunt for knifeman after Penwortham robbery

Police are appealing for help to track down a knifeman who snatched cash from a convenience store after threatening staff.

The robbery happened at around 9.25pm on Friday at the McColl store in Leyland Road, Penwortham.

Officers say a man entered the shop and threatened a member of staff with a knife, demanding that she open the till.

He produced a second knife and continued to demand the cash register was opened.

When a second member of staff opened the till he grabbed around £250 in cash and ran out of the shop.

DC Dom Webster from Chorley Police said: “This must have been terrifying for the women working in the shop and they have understandably been left shaken by their ordeal. Thankfully they weren’t physically hurt.

“If you saw a man acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to or after this robbery, please get in touch. Similarly, if you have information you think could help, please come forward.”

The offender is described as white, in his late thirties to early forties, of medium build with brown eyes. He had short brown facial hair and was wearing a lightweight waterproof black jacket and navy blue jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01257 246179 or, if they fail to get an answer, 101. Alternatively they could contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.