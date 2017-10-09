Lancashire police force figures show fall in hate crimes targeting mosques

Hate crimes targeting mosques across the UK more than doubled in 2017, up from 47 between March and June 2016 to 110 over the same period in 2017.

But figures from Lancashire Constabulary show that they have actually fallen in this county.

Here is the full list of hate crimes targeting mosques recorded by police forces across the UK.

The list reads, from left to right: name of police force, number of crimes recorded in March-June 2016, number of crimes recorded in March-June 2017, change from 2016 to 2017.

It is ranked in order of increase in recorded crimes, starting with the biggest.

Metropolitan Police Service: 8, 17, up 9

Greater Manchester Police: 0, 9, up 9

Merseyside Police: 1, 6, up 5

Hertfordshire Constabulary: 4, 8, up 4

Avon and Somerset Constabulary: 1, 5, up 4

West Mercia Police: 0, 4, up 4

Cheshire Constabulary: 2, 5, up 3

Bedfordshire Police: 0, 3, up 3

Cambridgeshire Constabulary: 0, 3, up 3

Essex Police: 0, 3, up 3

Thames Valley Police: 4, 6, up 2

Nottinghamshire Police: 1, 3, up 2

Devon and Cornwall Police: 0, 2, up 2

North Wales Police: 0, 2, up 2

South Wales Police: 0, 2, up 2

South Yorkshire Police: 0, 2, up 2

Suffolk Constabulary: 0, 2, up 2

Police Scotland: 4, 5, up 1

Durham Constabulary: 1, 2, up 1

Leicestershire Police: 1, 2, up 1

Northamptonshire Police: 1, 2, up 1

Cleveland Police: 0, 1, up 1

Dyfed-Powys Police: 0, 1, up 1

Lincolnshire Police: 0, 1, up 1

Police Service of Northern Ireland: 0, 1, up 1

Wiltshire Police: 0, 1, up 1

Northumbria Police: 1, 1, up 0

West Midlands Police: 1, 1, up 0

Derbyshire Constabulary: no recorded crimes

Dorset Police: no recorded crimes

Gloucestershire Constabulary: no recorded crimes

Gwent Police: no recorded crimes

Kent Police: no recorded crimes

North Yorkshire Police: no recorded crimes

Staffordshire Police: no recorded crimes

Warwickshire Police: no recorded crimes

Sussex Police: 3, 2, down 1

Hampshire Constabulary: 2, 1, down 1

Humberside Police: 2, 1, down 1

Lancashire Constabulary: 1, 0, down 1

Norfolk Constabulary: 1, 0, down 1

West Yorkshire Police: 8, 6, down 2

City of London Police and Cumbria Constabulary did not respond to the Freedom of Information request for relevant data.

Surrey Police said they could not supply the relevant data within costs and time period specified under the Freedom of Information Act.