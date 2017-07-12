Man arrested in Chorley after allegedly breaking into cars overnight

A man was arrested in Chorley in the early hours of this morning after he was allegedly seen interfering with motor vehicles at a car dealers, say police.

Officers say that security guards called police after they spotted a man behaving suspiciously on remotely monitored CCTV at Deane Motors on Southport Road in Eccleston.

The police helicopter was called in to support officers in their search for the man who was soon located hiding nearby next to a garage.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 3am to a car dealers in Eccleston where a man was spotted behaving suspiciously on CCTV. Our officers located the man, who was hiding nearby, within 30 minutes."

The man is currently being held in custody.