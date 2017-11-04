Man charged after knife-point robbery

A man has been charged following a knife-point robbery in Clayton-le-Woods.

At around 8.45pm on Thursday, November 2nd two members of staff were working at the Bargain Booze shop on Preston Road when a man entered carrying a knife. He threatened the workers before taking cash from the till and cigarettes from the display.

Following an appeal a man was arrested and charged with robbery. He is Christopher Leeming, 34, of The Martindales, Clayton le Woods.

He will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A second man, who remained outside during the robbery, is described as wearing dark clothing and appeared to have a metallic walking stick. He remains outstanding.

Det Con Lynne Farnworth, of Chorley Investigations Team, said: “We are still appealing for information about the second man and I would urge people to come forward if they can identify him but I would like to thank all those who have assisted so far.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1488 of November 2.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.