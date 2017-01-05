Man charged with drink driving after car smashes into lamp-post in Bamber Bridge

A man has been charged with drink driving after his car smashed into a lamp-post and landed in a front garden, police say.

A picture from the scene of the crash shows a red Fiesta lodged in the hedge of a house.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Police were called to the incident at around 11.45pm yesterday evening (4 January).

"A red Fiesta was found in the front garden of a property on Brindle Road in Preston."

"The driver was arrested at the scene."

James Cropper, 20, of Brow Hey, Bamber Bridge has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on 26 January charged with drink driving.