Man hospitalised after 'serious' and 'unprovoked' attack in Chorley

A man was left with 'serious injuries' and needing four operations after an 'unprovoked' attack at a Chorley taxi rank.

The incident happened at around 4am on 29 January close to the taxi rank on High Street in the town centre, say police.

The 27-year-old victim, from Leyland, had been waiting for a taxi with his brother when they were approached by a man.

The man punched the victim to the left side of his head, causing him to fall to the floor unconscious, say police. They added that the victim also suffered a leg injury and has since undergone four operations at Royal Preston Hospital for a broken tibia and ankle.

Police would now like to speak to anyone with information about the incident and in particular would like to trace anyone waiting at the taxi rank at the time. They would also like to speak to anyone who came to the aid of the victim after the attack.

PC Amanda Armson, of Chorley Police, said: “This was an entirely unprovoked attack on a man who had been on a night out with friends and was simply waiting for a taxi to take him home. He has been left with serious injuries and has had to undergo several painful operations.

“The taxi rank was busy at the time of the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened. We would also like to trace the people who we believe stopped to help the victim following the attack.”

The victim is still in hospital where he is recovering.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1112 of January 29th.