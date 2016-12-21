Man jailed following sex offences with girls from Walton-le-Dale and Leyland

A 19-year-old man has been imprisoned after admitting multiple sexual offences with girls from Walton-le-Dale and Leyland.

Reece Hodgson was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on Friday (December 16) after pleading guilty to five counts of penetrative sexual activity with girls aged 13 to 15 at Preston Crown Court at an earlier hearing in September.

Hodgson, who was 16 and 17 at the time of the offences, admitted four counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in Walton-Le-Dale and a further offence of sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl in Leyland.

The offences took place between August 2014 and May 2015.

The 19-year-old was also sentenced for possessing an offensive weapon and possessing cocaine after being stopped by police in West Park Road, Blackburn, in May.

Hodgson was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Det Insp Martin Pearson, of Lancashire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Hodgson is a dangerous offender who targeted two vulnerable teenage girls to satisfy his own sexual urges.

“Hodgson befriended both victims before committing several sexual offences over a number of months.

“He knew both girls were under the legal age of consent but continued to harm them.

“The victims have shown extreme courage in coming forward and I hope today’s result will help them to move on with their lives knowing Hodgson is now behind bars."