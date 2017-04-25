Man jailed for groping terrified teen

A man whose gross sexual assault on a young girl led to her attempting to take her life has been caged for 16 months.

Ian Carrington’s 17-year-old victim was left devastated after the 64-year-old grabbed her and made lurid sexual suggestions at an address in Leyland, before suggesting they went to the bedroom of his home in Welsby Road, Leyland.

A month later the tormented teenager was hospitalised for three days after the attempt on her life, and has been left with permanent liver damage.

Carrington admitted sexual assault and a public order offence.

Recorder Kevin Grice, sitting at Preston’s Sessions House Court, ordered him to sign the sex offender’s register for 10 years, and to pay a £50 fine for the public order matter and a £140 victim surcharge.

When Carrington, an alcoholic, initially appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Sarah Perkins said: “ There was severe psychological harm on the young lady concerned, a breach of trust and disparity of age.”

The victim had attended his home on June 17 last year at around 1pm to find him drunk.

He started to make comments about her appearance, grabbed her leg and was talking about her “boobs and her bottom”.

He asked the young girl to go to bedroom with him, grabbing her arm and pulling her.

But her best friend happened to ring her which interrupted him.

In a heartbreaking statement the girl said: “I thought I must have given him the impression it was all right to do it.”