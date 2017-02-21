Man jailed for smuggling £34k of cannabis on train from Preston

A man who tried to smuggle £34,000 worth of drugs into Scotland on a Virgin train from Preston, has been jailed for 20 months.

Hoang Ho, aged 58, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday 17 February to one count of being concerned in the supply of the controlled drug cannabis.

Ho travelled on a Virgin train service between Preston and Glasgow Central on 16 November 2016, with a suitcase and a holdall containing a substantial quantity of herbal cannabis.

Train staff alerted British Transport Police (BTP) as they could smell the cannabis as they walked through the carriage Ho was sitting in.

Ho was arrested at Glasgow Central station by BTP officers and drugs to the value of £34,000 were seized.

Investigating officer, Det Con Laura McClelland, said: “I am pleased that these drugs didn’t make it onto the streets of Glasgow and beyond. I hope that it sends a clear message that the transporting of controlled drugs on the railway will not go unnoticed and robust action will be taken by British Transport Police.

“Ho will spend 20 months in prison as a result of his actions and I hope that he learns from this.

“If you hear or see anything suspicious during your journey, please don’t hesitate to report this to us.”