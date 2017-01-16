Man suffers broken nose in 'vicious' attack at Preston bar

A man suffered a fractured nose and cheekbone after he was 'viciously' assaulted by three men at a bar in Preston, say police.

The 38-year-old man was attacked in the toilets of the Beachcomber bar in Fox Street on December 29 at around 1.45am.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "The victim, from Bamber Bridge, was in the bar toilets when he became involved in a confrontation with three men.

"The trio attacked the man before making off from the scene.

"Detectives are appealing for information and would be keen to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the offence."

Det Con Andrew Crook, of Preston CID, said: "This was a particular nasty and vicious assault where three men attacked a man in the toilets of a Preston bar.

"The victim suffered some serious facial injuries and we are keen to find those responsible.

"As part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to this man, pictured.

"If you recognise him, please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1700092. Alternatively CrimeStoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org