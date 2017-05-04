MISSING: Ashton-on-Ribble woman may be in Blackpool

Family members are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who went missing from her home in Ashton-on-Ribble, say police.

Ann-Marie O’Neill is believed to have left her home address on Birkdale Drive at around 8am on May 1 and has not been seen or heard from since, although it is possible she may have travelled to Blackpool.

The 60-year-old is described by police as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build. She has shoulder-length, straight, dark-brown hair and wears glasses. It is possible she is wearing a khaki-green coat with a fur hood.

Officers are now urging anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact them as soon as possible.

PC Jayne Tregenza, of Preston Police, said: “Ann-Marie’s family are extremely concerned about her and say this is out of character. She is also in need of medication which she does not have in her possession, so we need to trace her as soon as possible.

“We are now appealing to anybody who has seen Ann-Marie, or knows where she is, to ring us on 101.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 957 of May 1.