MISSING: Man, 31, missing from Preston

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from Preston.

Mr Richard O’Brien, 31, was last seen at his home address in Lea at about 9:30am on Wednesday 21st December 2016. He is described as white, slim build, with short dark brown hair and is possibly wearing a grey top.

It is possible that he is in the Preston area.

PC Lee Tickle said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Richard as his disappearance is out of character. I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch with us. I’d also ask Richard himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20161222-1361