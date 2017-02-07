MISSING: Man with links across the country

Police are appealing for help after a man, with links across the country, went missing from Exeter.

Steven Luscombe , who also goes by the name Orinoco, hasn’t been seen since 9pm on Friday 3 February. He is originally from Torquay in Devon, but is known to travel extensively across the country, say police.

It is believed that Steven was seen in Bath over the weekend, but he also has links to London, Western Super Mare, Brighton and Middlesbrough. There is also an indication that he may travel north, possibly to Scotland where he has relatives.

Steven is described by police as white, 26-years-old, medium to skinny build, 5’10”, short brown untidy hair, and was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, a black scarf with subtle red and purple stripes, a black jumper, a grey / dark blue t-shirt, and dark blue jeans.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Steven, or has seen him since Friday night, the police would like to hear from you.

Please call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 765 for the 3rd of February.