Mum in dock accused of baby murder

A mother accused of the murder of her seven month old baby has appeared before Preston Crown Court.

Jennifer Crichton, 34, of Leyland, appeared by video link from Preston Prison where she is on remand over the death of her daughter Amelia, who allegedly died from a fractured skull.

Police were called by paramedics in the early hours of April 19 after Amelia was found unresponsive at an address in Leyland. She suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital but died on April 21.

Crichton, wearing a grey polo neck jumper, necklace, and hair slide, wiped her mouth with a tissue.

Detectives from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident team sat in the public gallery as Judge Mark Brown, set her trial for October 16.

He refused to grant her bail.