'No child at risk' after attempted abduction reports in Leyland

A reported "suspected abduction" incident in Leyland was not as first thought, say South Ribble Police.

Officers were originally called to reports of an 11 year-old-boy being chased by a man from a white van on Golden Hill on July 20.

However, further investigations have revealed that no child was harmed or at risk of harm during the incident, say police.

A police spokesman said: "Following a full investigation into the suspected attempt abduction of a child reported on our Facebook page yesterday on Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, we can confirm that the incident is not as first thought and we are pleased to say no child has come to any harm or has been at risk of any harm in relation to this incident.

"We would like to thank all of our followers who shared the post, spread the word and passed supportive comments.

"We would also continue to urge parents to speak with their children about their personal safety and provide them with an awareness of stranger danger."