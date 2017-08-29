Penwortham bar targeted in raid

Five men stole cash from a Penwortham bar during an armed robbery in the early hours of this morning, say police.

Police were called at around 12:15am this morning, Tuesday, August 29 following the robbery at the Lime Bar on Liverpool Road.



Detectives believe that five men entered the bar as staff were cashing up and made threats with weapons whilst demanding money.



The men, thought to have Liverpool accents, then made off with cash from the safe, police added.



DI Martin Pearson from Preston Police said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and so we are still the process of establishing exactly what has happened.



“I would urge anyone who may have seen any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in the area prior to this incident to speak to us as soon as possible.

Police are at the scene of the incident at the Lime Bar in Liverpool Road

The owner of the bar Jane Johnson, said that although one member of staff had been injured in the incident, all members of staff were going to be ok.

The bar, which opened in July, is closed today due to "unforseen circumstances" and is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170829-0014.