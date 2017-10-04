Police appeal after sexual assault report

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a serious sexual assault in Leyland.

Officers were called on Friday September 29 to reports that a 31-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at sometime between 5.30pm and 7pm off Centurion Way, at an area known as the Old Test Track.

The attacker has been described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, around 40 years old, with brown/grey hair and of ‘scruffy’ appearance.

He was said to be wearing a light blue tracksuit top with an off-white top underneath and black jeans.

Police would now like to hear from anybody with information that can help with their enquiries, and in particular would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the same time and saw a man matching the above description.

DC Lisa Harrison, of Chorley Investigations Hub, said: "Our investigation is on-going and we are still trying to piece together exactly what occurred.

“We would now like to speak to anybody who can help our enquiries.

“The Old Test Track is an area popular with dog walkers and we believe there will have been several people around at that time on a Friday evening.

“If you were in the area or if you saw someone matching the description provided, please get in touch.

“We understand that residents will be concerned about this incident, but we are doing all we can to establish exactly what occurred, and in the meantime we have increased patrols in the area.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1481 of September 29th.