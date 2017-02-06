Police appeal after suspected indecent exposure incident

Police are appealing for information following a suspected indecent exposure in New Longton.

The incident happened on Sunday, 29 January at around 2.30pm on Station Road, say police.

They are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen a silver or blue metallic vehicle in the area at that time.

In a statement to the South Ribble Police Facebook page a spokesman said: "On Sunday 29, January 2017 at around 2.30pm, did you see a silver/blue metallic vehicle on Station Road? We believe the driver was involved in an exposure offence and we are asking residents did they witness anything or the vehicle involved."

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 and quoting reference LC-20170129-0823 or e-mail 5329@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Lancashire Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.