Police arrest two after drug gangs swoop in Chorley

Police have arrested two people after swooping on drug dealing gangs in Chorley.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for failing to appear and a 25-year-old man for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

In total police executed three warrants and 12 stop checks in Chorley on April 19 as part of intelligence led "Operation Hawk".

Since November officers conducting the operation have made over 50 stop checks, executed 15 drugs warrants and made over 50 arrests. They have seized six cars, recovered large amounts of cocaine and heroin along with several thousand pounds in cash, say police.

The team, made up of neighbourhood officers, response patrols and the Intelligence Unit, was first set up in November last year in response to concerns being raised by the community about drug dealing and the associated violence and anti – social behaviour that often goes with it.

Chief Inspector Mike Adamson said: “When we began Operation Hawk, it had a major impact on drug dealing activity in Chorley with local feedback identifying dealers who were actually refusing to supply to users due to the police presence in the area.

“The fact that our activity was having an effect and a disruptive impact in the area was really encouraging and so we made a decision to keep the team running into 2017. We also wanted to build upon our relationships with local people who are a vital source of intelligence and have played a critical part in making this operation successful.

“It’s really important to us that people understand that we have zero tolerance when it comes to drug dealing and the associated crime and violence that often goes along with it and will continue to act on information provided to us to put a stop to it.”

“We hope that by carrying out these warrants and making arrests, not only will we be able to disrupt and deal with those involved, but that it will help to warn and educate young people about the consequences of going down the same path and use it as an opportunity to let them know that there is help available should they need it.”

The work of the Op Hawk team is also closely supported by the Early Action teams and several partner agencies.

If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, please contact police on 101 or online https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or report anonymously via the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.