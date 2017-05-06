Police chase through Leyland

Police gave chase to a driver who had made off from from Leyland.
The motorist eventually abandoned his Renault Megane car before running off.
Tweeting Lancashire Roads Police said: “Thanks for the car! Now it’s destined for the crusher.”
