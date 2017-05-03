Police hunting prisoner on run from Kirkham

Police have launched a manhunt after a prisoner failed to return to jail.

Michael Green, 36, from Macclesfield, failed to return to HMP Kirkham on Tuesday, May 2 after he was released on temporary licence.

He is currently serving a four year jail term after he was sentenced for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply at Chester Crown Court in March 2016.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, slim build with blue eyes, brown hair and numerous ear piercings.

He has tattoos on his neck and hands.

He is thought to have links to the Lancashire, Cheshire and Staffordshire areas.

If anyone has seen Michael Green or has any information on his whereabouts we would urge them to contact police on 101 quoting log LC-20170502-1449.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.