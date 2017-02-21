Police investigating city centre stabbing

Police have arrested a suspect after a male received a “stab type” wound outside a city centre fast food restaurant this evening.

The victim, thought to be a teenager, was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

His condition is not known.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said at 7pm: “We are currently dealing with an incident near to the McDonalds restaurant in Friargate.

“We have a male with a stab type injury. He is being treated by ambulance personnel at the scene. I have no reports about how serious his injuries are.

“We have just arrested one suspect nearby.

“We are in the initial stages of the investigation at the moment.”

Reports said the area of Friargate was cordoned off by officers.