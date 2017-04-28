Police issue cold caller scam warning

Police have issued a warning over scam phone calls claiming to be from a well known telecoms firm.

Officers are concerned the caller, who claimed to be representing BT, was attempting to gain access to a resident’s bank account.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We have had a report from a resident that they have received a call from someone stating they were from BT Broadband and that their computer was being hacked.

“They advised that if remote access was allowed they could stop it.

“Questions were then asked about the residents bank and whether they did Internet banking.

“It appears that this is a scam in an attempt to get access to a bank account.”

Police have simple, clear advice for those worried about giving away bank account details or other sensitive information.

A spokesman said: “ Never give any personal details to cold callers or allow access to your computer.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam you can call Citizens Advice 0345 404 0506 or Action Fraud 0300 123 2040. Alternatively contact Lancashire Police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.