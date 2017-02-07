Police issue 'rogue trader warning' for Penwortham

Police have issued a warning after rogue traders targeted households in Penwortham.

Three men in their early twenties, operating under the name 'EasyBuild', have been offering to carry out repairs but do not return once they receive payment, say police.

Police added that the men have canvassed the area using leaflets with telephone numbers and an address but these details have proven to be false.

They are believed to be using a white Ford Escort type van.

Police are now asking residents to share this information with vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours.

In a statement to Preston Police Facebook page a spokesman says: "A group of three men in their early twenties are operating in the Penwortham area offering to carry out building work and repairs.

"They have carried out minor work to a good standard then having gained the confidence of the householder, returned later offering to do further works.

"On asking for up front payments to purchase tools / flags etc, the three leave, never to return having not carried out the work they have been paid for.

"The men are canvasing the area using leaflets for a company called 'EasyBuild'. Please note there is a genuine company on this name, but not operating locally.

"An address in the Ribbleton area is also provided. This is an empty house.

"The three are travelling around in a white colour Ford Escort type van (or similar style small van)."

Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 599 of the 6th February 2017.