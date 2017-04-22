Police's touching message after Lancashire public help find missing 69-year-old man

Lancashire Police have posted a touching message on Facebook after they say the public helped to find a missing 69-year-old man.

After posting last night that William Hodgson was missing in the Bamber Bridge area, police were flooded with responses.

But "invaulable information" from the public helped to track him down.

A Lancashire Police post on Facebook said: "Good news - As a result of our Facebook post last night, missing 69-years-old William Hodgson from the Bamber Bridge area was found after one of you wonderful people called up with some invaluable information which helped lead PC 4159 Jackson and her dog PD Ricoh to him. He was then returned safely to his family. Thanks again."