Police warn public not to approach wanted man

Police are warning members of the public not to approach a wanted man who has links to Chorley, Leyland and Wigan.



Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, 32, who goes by the name of Chris, has been wanted since August 19 for breaching his licence conditions by failing to return to his registered address in Aigburth, Liverpool. He is now wanted on recall to prison.

He was released on July 31 2017 after serving his sentence for an armed robbery which occurred on August 17 2008 and a section 18 wounding which occurred on May 15th 2009.

He is thought to have links to Leyland, Chorley, Adlington, Whittle-le-Woods, Accrington and Wigan.

DC Danielle Lilley, of Leyland Police, said: “We would urge the public not to approach Tomlinson, but to contact us instead. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please get in touch immediately.”

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact us by emailing 2456@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 07813 345 110 or 101, quoting log number LC-20171010-0278.