Preston man arrested after collision with van

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision with a white van, say police.

The 31-year-old man from Preston was travelling along Blackpool Road in Ashton-on-Ribble when the accident happened.

Lancashire Road Police, who attended the incident at around 9am on 21 February, found the man to be over two times the legal drink drive limit.

Police shared an image of empty alcohol bottles recovered from the suspect's car to Twitter.

The man is currently in police custody.

Nobody was injured in the accident.