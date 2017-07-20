Single rose in memory of Saffie at funeral

The family of the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing are asking those who wish to bring a flora tribute to her funeral to bring a single rose in her memory.

The 8-year-old's funeral will be the last of the 22 people who were killed in the terrorist attack.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "The family of Saffie Rose Roussos invite family, friends and anyone who was touched by the death of their daughter to attend a celebration of her life at Manchester Cathedral at 1.45pm on Wednesday 26 July."

"People are invited to bring a single rose in memory of Saffie Rose should they wish to bring flowers.

Tarleton schoolgirl Saffie was at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 with her mother and sister when she was tragically killed.

Mrs Roussos was seriously injured in the explosion.

Speaking earlier this month on what would have been Saffie's ninth birthday, her father Andrew said: "We've lost everything.

"We have, we've lost everything, because life will just never be the same."