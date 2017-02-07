Teen charged with 12 offences including burglary

A teenager has been charged with 12 offences including burglary and stealing from motor vehicles from across the Moss Side area in Leyland, say police.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed the offences over the past few weeks.

A police spokesman said: "A 17-year-old has been arrested, charged and remanded following a police operation in Leyland. He has been charged with 12 offences including burglary and stealing from motor vehicles across the Moss Side area. The offences have taken place over recent weeks.

"A number of these vehicles were insecure, therefore making it very easy for thieves to steal high value items without making much noise or without the need to carry items such as tools which could lead to their arrest if stopped and searched."

Any incidents of people committing crime can be reported on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.