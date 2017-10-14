Search

Underage driver stopped on motorway

Image courtesy of Lancashire Road Police unit
Image courtesy of Lancashire Road Police unit

An underage driver was snared by road police in Lancashire driving on the M55 motorway.

Officers from the county's road police unit said a 16-year-old was stopped in the early hours of Saturday, October 14.

The BMW had been used in "terrorising Leyland over a number of nights", a tweet from the force added.

A further tweet from the North West Motorway Police said: "Fantastic work by our on road officers this evening, determination always wins."