WANTED: Chorley man wanted after breach of licence

A man from Chorley with links to Preston is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Callum McAllister, 19, is believed to have been in the Chorley area over the past couple of days, say police.

He was originally sentenced to 24 weeks in custody in July following his involvement in the theft of a doctor’s bag and car from Chorley Hospital on Tuesday, 21 June.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said in a post to their Facebook page: "As part of the terms of his release, he was supposed to attend regular probation meetings which he has failed to do and so is wanted on recall back to prison.

"Callum knows he is wanted and is actively trying to avoid us.

"We know that he stays in local hotels and anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to ring us as soon as possible.

"We would also stress to Callum himself that is he sees this appeal, he should hand himself in at the nearest police station before he continues to make matters worse for himself."

He is described as white, around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with dark shaved hair. He has a tattoo of the name ‘Lucy’ on the back of his neck and has links to both the Chorley and Preston areas.

Anybody with information can call the police on 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111